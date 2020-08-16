Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's rising coronavirus cases at highest level since June

Turkey's coronavirus count rose on Saturday to its highest daily level since June, with total deaths nearing 6,000, according to the government, which rolled out new inspection and enforcement measures earlier this month. Doctors have been warning the virus has hit health workers as it gained traction through the summer ahead of planned in-person school reopenings next month.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 00:50 IST
Turkey's rising coronavirus cases at highest level since June

Turkey's coronavirus count rose on Saturday to its highest daily level since June, with total deaths nearing 6,000, according to the government, which rolled out new inspection and enforcement measures earlier this month.

Doctors have been warning the virus has hit health workers as it gained traction through the summer ahead of planned in-person school reopenings next month. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter there were 1,256 new cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing total cases above 278,000, and he urged Turks to work together to turn things around.

For three weeks last month, new cases had hovered just under 1,000. They were last this high on June 30. Turkey mostly lifted a partial lockdown on June 1 and recently imposed fines for those who do not wear masks and maintain social distancing in public.

The Turkish Medics Association said in a report on Friday that, based on its analysis of government antibody tests, there are likely some 10 times more active coronavirus patients than suggested by the official tally based on virus tests. It added that 27 doctors and 53 healthcare workers have died from the virus in the last five months. "The cautious approach expected of individuals was not demonstrated by the central authority," it said.

Earlier this month, Koca dismissed as "unfounded" claims that some hospitals and cities were at capacity due to COVID-19.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Kim Si-woo sinks hole in one to take sole lead in North Carolina

South Koreas Kim Si-woo claimed sole ownership of the lead at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, with a hole in one on three highlighting a superb eight-under-par, third-round performance. Kim 62 said he di...

France asks Afghans not to free Taliban convicted of killing French citizens

France has asked the Afghan government not to include Taliban fighters convicted of killing French citizens in a prisoner release deal, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. The Afghan government has agreed to release 400 hard-core prisone...

Jharkhand reports 480 new COVID cases, 4 deaths on Saturday

With 480 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 22,672, the State Health Department said. In a COVID-19 bulletin, the state government informed that four persons succumbed to the ...

Twins edge Royals in first game of twinbill, 4-2

Nelson Cruz homered and doubled and Jorge Polanco and Luis Arraez each had two hits to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals in the seven-inning first game of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Minneapol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020