New Zealand counts 13 new cases, most linked

Health authorities reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand on Sunday, including 12 linked to an outbreak in the city of Auckland and one returning traveler who was already in quarantine. New Zealand had gone 102 days without community spread of the disease before the latest outbreak.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 16-08-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 11:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Health authorities reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand on Sunday, including 12 linked to an outbreak in the city of Auckland and one returning traveler who was already in quarantine. The outbreak in Auckland, discovered Tuesday, has prompted officials to put the nation's largest city back into a two-week lockdown.

The outbreak has now grown to 49 infections, with authorities saying they believe all the cases are all connected, giving them hope the virus isn't spreading beyond that cluster. New Zealand had gone 102 days without community spread of the disease before the latest outbreak. Officials believe the virus was reintroduced to New Zealand from abroad but haven't yet been able to figure out how it happened.

