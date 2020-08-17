Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

U.S. public health officials and authorities are concerned about a possible fall resurgence in cases amid the start of the flu season, which will likely exacerbate efforts to treat the coronavirus. The United States has at least 5.4 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest in the world and likely an undercount as the country still has not ramped up testing to the recommended levels.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:26 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Fall resurgence concern

The United States surpassed 170,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. public health officials and authorities are concerned about a possible fall resurgence in cases amid the start of the flu season, which will likely exacerbate efforts to treat the coronavirus.

The United States has at least 5.4 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest in the world and likely an undercount as the country still has not ramped up testing to the recommended levels. Cases are falling in most states except for Hawaii, South Dakota and Illinois. NZ postpones election

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern postponed the country's general election by a month to Oct. 17, bowing to pressure after some parties complained they could not campaign with nearly a third of New Zealand's 5 million people under lockdown in Auckland. Ardern's opponents accuse her of using the pandemic to shore up support as she appears on television nearly every day to reassure New Zealanders, while other party leaders struggle to get attention. Her rivals are hoping Ardern loses some of her appeal once economic hardships caused by the lockdown begin to bite.

The origin of the new outbreak is still unknown. Authorities said previously that it could have been through an Americold cold-storage facility where one of the infected individuals worked. Tests of surfaces in the facility are underway to identify the genome sequence, with results expected later this week. Another possible source is the quarantine system for New Zealanders returning from overseas. South Korea church outbreak

South Korea warned on Monday of more limits on gatherings as new novel coronavirus outbreaks appeared, including one linked to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul where more than 300 congregation members have been infected but hundreds more are averse to getting tested. As in the February Daegu case linked to a secretive Christian sect, authorities are facing some reluctance to cooperate and difficulty in tracking some of the members of the congregation of the Presbyterian church.

The church is led by conservative activist, Reverend Jun Kwang-hoon, who has also been organising anti-government rallies calling for the ouster of the liberal President Moon Jae-in, raising concerns the virus has been spreading at the protests too. First China COVID-19 vaccine patent

China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc has won a patent approval from Beijing for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV, state media reported, citing documents from the country's intellectual property regulator. It is the first COVID-19 vaccine patent granted by China, state-owned newspaper People's Daily reported on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia said this month it plans to begin Phase III clinical trials for the CanSino vaccine. CanSino has said it is also in talks with Russia, Brazil and Chile to launch Phase III trials in those countries. (Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL challenges rules excluding lawyers from appointment to tribunals; HC seeks Centre stand

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre to reply to a PIL which has challenged the rules for appointing of judicial members in tribunals alleging that they bar advocates from applying. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Pra...

Durga idol delivered to puja organiser, two-months ahead of puja

With two months to go for Bengals biggest festival, the first Durga idol for a city- based puja organiser was delivered from Kumartuli, the clay modellers hub, bringing hope in the minds of the artisans and organisers amidst the COVID-19 pa...

Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Crawford Market

A fire broke out at Crawford Market in Mumbai on Monday. Fire-fighting operations are underway.Eight fire tenders are currently present at the spot to douse the fire. More details are awaited. ANI...

UP: CBI arrests Gramin Bank GM for taking bribe

The General Manager of Prathama Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank was caught red-handed by officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Moradabad. The CBI officials have seized Rs 5 lakh in cash and LED TV from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020