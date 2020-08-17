Tripura reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Tripura on Monday reported 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 7,222, while the death toll reached 59 as four more patients succumbed to the disease, a health department official said. The state now has 1,859 active cases while 5,286 people have recovered from the disease.

Eighteen patients have migrated to other states. "A 72-year old man from Teliamura in Khowai district died due to COVID-19 at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) here and another coronavirus patient, 77, from Gomati district breathed his last at Udaipur Hospital. They had cardiac-related problems," the official said.

One more 57-year-old man from Bamutia in West Tripura district was suffering from kidney ailments and had tested positive for the virus. He also died due to the contagion at his residence. A patient, 72, from Subhashnagar area in the city was admitted to the AGMC with respiratory problems on Saturday and diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, the official said, adding that he died on Sunday.

The health department has conducted 2,20,792 tests for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added..