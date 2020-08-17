BA jumbo heads to scrapheap as 747 fleet retirement starts
British Airways said the retirement of its jumbo jet fleet will start on Tuesday when the first of its 31 remaining Boeing 747s takes off from Heathrow and heads to Spain to be scrapped.Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:56 IST
British Airways said the retirement of its jumbo jet fleet will start on Tuesday when the first of its 31 remaining Boeing 747s takes off from Heathrow and heads to Spain to be scrapped. The COVID-19 pandemic forced BA to bring forward the retirement of the 747, which with its humped fuselage and four engines is the world's most easily recognised jetliner. The airline said in July they would all go with immediate effect.
BA's first jumbo to face the scrapyard, registration G-CIVD, first entered service in 1994 and last flew in April, when mid-lockdown it flew back from Lagos, Nigeria as part of the UK's repatriation efforts. The 747 democratised global air travel in the 1970s, but fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft and now trails newer planes in fuel efficiency, making it expensive to run, particularly during the current travel slump.
BA, owned by IAG, has said it is fighting for its survival due to coronavirus and needs to axe as many as 12,000 staff. Restrictions on travel between the UK and popular destinations in the United States and India have wiped out BA's most lucrative international routes, while demand for European flights has also waned due to British quarantine rules.
ALSO READ
Sano homers twice, Twins blank Indians behind Maeda
Akshaya Patra raises $950,000 in US to feed mid-day meals to school children in India
Fifth round of corps commander-level talks between Indian and Chinese military to be held on Sunday: Sources.
Armies of India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo today
Indian, Chinese commanders to hold talks on Sunday on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh