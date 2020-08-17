Left Menu
Sinha asks officials to ensure adequate medical facilities in all health centres in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday asked officials to ensure that adequate medical facilities are made available at all health centres with special focus on primary and community centres across the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha (middle). Image Credit: ANI

He reviewed functioning of Health and Medical Education Department here.

He said proper inventories of medical equipment and medicines should be maintained at PHCs, CHCs, health and wellness centres. According to an official release, he gave directions for strengthening of monitoring system of the Health Department.

"As we are aiming to improve the health care system of Jammu and Kashmir to make it best in the country, the objective of providing best possible medical care to the patients visiting the Hospitals cannot be compromised at any cost," he said. He asked the concerned authorities to prepare a database and rationalise the available staff, besides filling up the vacancies of doctors, nurses and other health workers immediately.

He called for steps to provide additional incentives to the doctors serving in rural areas. He directed that all district hospitals should have dialysis facilities and called for the recruitment of specialists in these hospitals including cardiologists and radiologists.

He said that maternity benefits should be made available under Pradhan Mantri Matritav Vandana Yojna to every beneficiary without delay. Referring to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kashmir division, Sinha asked officials for aggressive contact tracing of the patients to contain the virus, particularly in Srinagar. (ANI)

