Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC reports 169,350 deaths from coronavirus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:32 IST
U.S. CDC reports 169,350 deaths from coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 654 to 169,350 and reported 5,382,125 cases, an increase of 41,893 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on August 16 versus its previous report released on Sunday. (https://bit.ly/2DT7ymp)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha ramps up COVID-19 testing to 50,000 tests per day, intends to increase further

Odisha government has ramped up COVID-19 testing to more than 50,000 tests per day and intended to further increase the testing number in a phased manner. On August 16, Odisha was positioned at fourth number in the country with 50,421 tests...

India-Japan summit likely to take place next month, say sources

The annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe is likely to take place early next month and its broad focus would be further expansion of the already close strategic and trade ties between the...

US STOCKS-Tech rally elevates Nasdaq to record high

The Nasdaq surged to an all-time high on Monday, while the SP 500 approached its own record level, with both indexes lifted by Nvidia and other technology stocks. The benchmark SP 500 was just shy of its Feb. 19 intraday record high after t...

Flyers, Canadiens both look for more offense in Game 4

Goals have been hard to come by in the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series between the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens. Expect more tight-checking hockey when the teams meet Tuesday afternoon in Toronto for Game 4 of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020