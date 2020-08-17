Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 HIV positive girls shifted from NGO-run shelter home

The girls, all HIV positive, were shifted from the shelter home being run by the NGO in Ghuru village near here for allegedly failing to fulfil conditions required for operating such residential facilities, Prashant Agrawal, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP), said. The shifting was done by personnel of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the Women and Child Development (WCD) department and police, during which they had to face opposition by office-bearers of the facility and some others, he said.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 18-08-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:59 IST
14 HIV positive girls shifted from NGO-run shelter home
Representative Image Image Credit: maxpixel.net

Fourteen HIV positive girls were on Monday shifted from an NGO-run shelter home in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur to government-operated facilities, amid resistance by office-bearers of the organisation, officials said. The girls, all HIV positive, were shifted from the shelter home being run by the NGO in Ghuru village near here for allegedly failing to fulfil conditions required for operating such residential facilities, Prashant Agrawal, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP), said.

The shifting was done by personnel of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the Women and Child Development (WCD) department and police, during which they had to face opposition by office-bearers of the facility and some others, he said. Amid the opposition, police detained a social activist, Priyanka Shukla, who was allegedly trying to disrupt the process, the SP said.

District Programme Officer (DPO) of the WCD department, Suresh Singh, said of the 14 girls, four belong to Bilaspur district, three each to Raipur, Kabirdham and Jajngir-Champa districts while one is from Raigarh. All the girls were shifted to state-run children shelter homes in their respective districts by the government personnel, Singh added.

The shelter home operator was issued notice last month to shift all inmates to government facilities as the organisation does not fulfil rules and regulations for running such facility, he said. Meanwhile, the operator of the private shelter home, Sanjeev Khattar, claimed he was not served any notice by the WCD department before taking the action on Monday which, he alleged, was done by police with high handedness.

Last year, the CWC, Bilaspur, had directed to shift the girls following which I had challenged their decision in the Chhattisgarh High Court. "I had contended in the petition before HC that the organisation meets all the required standards for operating the facility.

'Later, the HC had ordered the organisation to represent the case before the Collector, Khattar said. On March 16 this year, the Bilaspur Collector had served notice to Khattar, who presented his case before him.

Since then, he was not informed about any further development in the matter, he claimed. On Monday, suddenly the WCD team, accompanied by police, "forcefully" shifted the inmates from his shelter home to other places, he alleged.

Khattar claimed the police personnel dragged children out of the shelter homen.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration finalizes oil drilling plan in Alaska wildlife refuge

The Trump administration on Monday finalized a plan to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, putting it on track to issue decades-long leases in the pristine wilderness area before a potential change in U.S....

Bucks open playoffs as slight favorites at most sportsbooks

The Milwaukee Bucks were slight favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals as the playoffs got under way on Monday. The Bucks were being offered at 250 by PointsBet and 260 by FanDuel and William Hill to win the title as the Denver Nuggets and Ut...

2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

Two men have been indicted in the 2002 slaying of hip hop artist Jam Master Jay, which until now had been one of New York Citys most notorious unsolved killings, three law enforcement officials told the Associated Press on Monday. The offic...

MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demands CBI probe in Bengaluru violence

Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose house was destroyed during violence that broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, has demanded CBI probe into incident. Murthy told ANI over phone that he has urged Chief Minister BS Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020