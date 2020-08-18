FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Almost as quickly as they welcomed students back, some U.S. schools are closing again due to outbreaks of COVID-19, the latest challenge as the nation tries to reopen while the level of new cases per day remains high in most states. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* France reported 493 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, sharply down from a caseload of above 3,000 each on the two previous days, but hospitalisations for the respiratory disease rose for a third day in a row. * Britain urged elderly people and volunteers from Black and Asian minority groups to sign up to a COVID-19 vaccine trial registry to boost efforts to find a working vaccine against the disease that offers protection for higher risk groups.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern postponed the country's general election on Monday by a month to Oct. 17, as the city of Auckland remains in lockdown due to a growing outbreak.

* South Korea warned of a looming crisis as new infections flared. * Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte eased the strict lockdown in and around the capital Manila as his government promised a "refreshed" approach to fighting COVID-19 that includes intensified testing.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Lebanon must shut down for two weeks after a surge in infections, the caretaker health minister said, as the country reels from the massive Beirut port blast.

* Turkey's coronavirus count rose to its highest daily level since June, with total deaths nearing 6,000, according to the government. AMERICAS

* Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would volunteer to be among the first to try a Russian vaccine for the novel coronavirus if it proved effective. * COVID-19 outbreaks in U.S. workplaces have disproportionately hit Hispanic and non-white communities, according to an analysis of data from Utah by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

* Bolivia surpassed 100,000 cases on Sunday, the country's health ministry reported. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A late-stage trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate from CanSino Biologics Inc has started in Russia, registration records showed. * China's vaccine specialist has won a patent approval from Beijing for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV, state media reported.

* U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc said it is starting a mid-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. home builder confidence rose for a third straight month in August to match its highest level ever, data showed, but a growing number of home owners are falling behind on their mortgages. * Japan was hit by its biggest economic slump on record in the second quarter.

* Thailand's economy suffered its biggest annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis in the second quarter. * Mexico's government will in two weeks present a plan to revive the economy from the pandemic, targeting sectors like construction and energy, President Obrador said.