Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil greenlights human trials for J&J's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil had registered 3.4 million cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and more than 108,000 related deaths as of Monday. Latin America's largest country has already approved phase 3 human trials of potential vaccines developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with the University of Oxford, China's Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:04 IST
Brazil greenlights human trials for J&J's potential COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Brazil approved on Tuesday human clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the fourth candidate to trial in the Latin American country that has become key to the global race for a vaccine.

Health regulator Anvisa said it had given the green light to the study which will see 6,000 people in Brazil volunteer to trial the vaccine contender of Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen. With the world's biggest coronavirus outbreak outside the United States, Brazil has become a hub for mass clinical trials of potential vaccines.

Brazilian officials have vowed to start producing British and Chinese vaccines within a year, but experts warn it may take at least twice as long. Brazil had registered 3.4 million cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and more than 108,000 related deaths as of Monday.

Latin America's largest country has already approved phase 3 human trials of potential vaccines developed by AstraZeneca in partnership with the University of Oxford, China's Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech. China's Sinopharm also aims to carry out trials for a possible vaccine in Brazil in a deal with the southern state of Parana pending regulatory approval.

Parana has signed a memorandum of understanding with Moscow and expects to produce a Russian vaccine, which controversially became the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt considering giving MSME status to dealers: Gadkari

The government is considering according MSME status to dealers as it will enable them to avail benefits offered to micro, small and medium enterprises, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. Micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs ...

Truncated assembly session: Punjab govt 'running away' from discussion, alleges opposition

The opposition in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Congress government over convening a truncated one-day assembly session, saying it was running away from discussion on core issues. The state cabinet on Monday had given the go-ahead for the d...

Visva Bharati will seek CBI probe in August 17 campus violence: university authorities

Visva Bharati on Tuesday said it will seek a CBI inquiry into the August 17 campus violence, which forced its indefinite closure, according to a statement issued by the central university. It said the university will remain shut until the p...

UK, EU resume talks on future ties, as new deadline looms

Negotiations were to resume Tuesday on the future trade ties between the European Union and the United Kingdom after Brexit, with the Europeans insisting that important differences in the two sides positions must be bridged and an agreement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020