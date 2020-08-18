25 per cent of patients are in home isolation/hospital against total COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

Left Menu
Around 25 per cent patients of total coronavirus cases are in hospital or in home isolation, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:40 IST
Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary speaking during press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Addressing a press conference here, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary deliberated major highlights of COVID19 updates.

"India has conducted more than three crore COVID-19 tests so far. In the last 24 hours, India has performed nearly 9 lakh tests which is 8,99,864 tests. Another important thing is that number of recovered patients has reached to more than 19.70 lakh. Recovered cases are 2.93 times of active cases," Bhushan said. "If we look at total COVID-19 cases, there are 27,02,743 cases in the country till now, only 25 per cent people of total coronavirus cases are in home isolation or else in hospital," added Bhushan.

According to the data of Health Ministry, the actual case load of the country for example the active cases is 6,73,166 (24.91 per cent) against total COVID-19 cases which are in home isolation or in hospital. The figure is exhibiting a steady downward trajectory. Bhushan said as a result of aggressive implementation of the TEST, TRACK, TREAT, the average daily recovered cases now more than 55,000.

"India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is below two per cent. Presently, it is at 1.92 per cent," he said. According to the health ministry, there are at least 30 States/UTs are reporting lower CFR than the national average.

As on date, 1,476 total labs are operational with 971 labs in the government sector and 505 private labs. These include, Real-Time RT PCR testing labs (755), TrueNat testing labs: 604 and CBNAAT testing labs (117). On Tuesday, India saw spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths due to coronavirus. COVID-19 count in the country rose to 27,02,743 so far. (ANI)

