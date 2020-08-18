Work on selecting 'Swasthya Mitras' to soon start in urban areas: Raj Health minister

Left Menu
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday that after villages, work on selecting 'Swasthya Mitras' will start in urban areas soon keeping in mind the coronavirus situation in the state. More than 80,000 'Swasthya Mitras' have been selected in rural areas to make people health conscious, he said. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in the state, a special focus will be given on checking super spreaders.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@RaghusharmaINC)

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday that after villages, work on selecting 'Swasthya Mitras' will start in urban areas soon keeping in mind the coronavirus situation in the state. More than 80,000 'Swasthya Mitras' have been selected in rural areas to make people health conscious, he said.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in the state, a special focus will be given on checking super spreaders. Milk, vegetable vendors, grocery shopkeepers, traders will be examined, Sharma said. The number of beds oxygen facility will be increased in all district hospitals and medical college-affiliated hospitals of the state soon, he said.

The minister asserted that the government is making efforts to ensure that there is no shortage of doctors during the coronavirus pandemic and even after the crisis blows over. For this, the process for recruiting 2,000 doctors has been completed, he added.

