Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has largest number of children with Thalassemia Major: Harsh Vardhan

India has the largest number of children with Thalassemia Major who need regular blood transfusion and 10,000-15,000 children having the blood disorder are born every year in the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Tuesday.

PTI | Wadiad-Dawasir | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:10 IST
India has largest number of children with Thalassemia Major: Harsh Vardhan
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

India has the largest number of children with Thalassemia Major who need regular blood transfusion and 10,000-15,000 children having the blood disorder are born every year in the country, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Tuesday. Lauding the work of the Indian Red Cross Society at the inauguration of a Thalassemia Screening and Counselling Centre at its National Headquarters Blood Bank here, the minister said such initiatives "will enable us in educating the common people on prevention of this disease".

He said there are around 270 million Thalassemia patients in the world. "India has the largest number of children with Thalassemia Major in the world, about 1 to 1.5 lakh, and about 10,000-15,000 children having Thalassemia Major are born every year.

"The only cure available for such children is bone marrow transplantation (BMT). However, BMT is difficult and not affordable by the parents of all these children. Therefore, the mainstay of treatment is repeated blood transfusions, followed by regular iron chelation therapy to remove the excessive iron overload, consequent to the multiple blood transfusions," he was quoted as saying in a statement. Vardhan said that this new initiative of IRCS will provide a golden opportunity to administer adequate therapy to those affected enabling them lead a better life and preventing the birth of children affected with hemoglobinopathies, through carrier screening, genetic counselling and prenatal diagnosis.

"This programme will aid in prevention of birth of children affected with hemoglobinopathies, through well-planned screening programmes, information dissemination and awareness generation activities and help avert the imminent threat of this genetic disorder turning into a major health problem. "With these progressive initiatives, we shall soon be able to achieve the New India being envisioned by the mrime minister by 2022," he said.

Haemoglobinopathies such as Thalassemia and sickle cell disease are inherited disorders of red blood cells and are preventable. These illnesses are chronic, life impairing and in some cases, life threatening and impose a heavy emotional and financial burden on families. In India, Thalassemia Major and the severe form of Thalassemia Intermedia (TI) constitute the major burden of disease. Both are commonly managed by regular lifelong blood transfusions and regular iron chelation, the statement said.

These Thalassemia syndromes are caused by inheritance of abnormal (beta) Thalassemia genes from both parents or abnormal beta-Thalassemia gene from one parent and abnormal variant haemoglobin gene (HbE, HbD) from the other parent, it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali mutiny sparks fear of coup as officials detained

Soldiers in Mali took up arms in the garrison town of Kati on Tuesday and detained senior military officers in an apparent mutiny, raising fears of a coup after several months of anti-government demonstrations calling for the presidents res...

Bengal government procures e-vehicles for power minister, officials

The West Bengal government has procured five electric vehicles EV for official use of Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and two other senior officers. The move will hel...

Lebanon orders two-week shutdown after COVID-19 surge

Lebanons interior ministry ordered businesses across the country to shut down for two weeks and enforced an overnight curfew from Friday after a rise in coronavirus infections. Tuesdays decision allows for clearing rubble, making repairs, a...

NFL winner Bose battling blood cancer, vows to return stronger

Former Indian forward Surojit Bose, an important member of Mahindra Uniteds National Football League win in 2005-06, is battling stage one blood cancer and is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020