Pranab Mukherjee is stable, positive signs of his improvement noticed, says his son

Signs of improvement are being noticed in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed on Wednesday. Abhijit, who has been regularly updating people about his father's health, said that the former President was stable and his vital parameters also were under control.

He also urged people to pray for the early recovery of his father. "With All Your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !" Abhijit's tweet read.

Earlier yesterday, the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, where the former President is admitted, had said that there was no change in his health and went on to add that his vital parameters were stable. According to the Army Hospital, Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support.

The former President, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, had also tested positive for coronavirus during his visit to the hospital earlier and had then requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves. (ANI)