Britain to bring in mass testing for coronavirus

Britain to bring in mass testing for coronavirusReuters | London | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:58 IST
Britain is planning to bring in population-wide mass testing for coronavirus to help control the pandemic, said health minister Matt Hancock on Wednesday. "This is a really, really important drive that we have across government to bring in mass testing, population-wide testing," Hancock told BBC radio.
"We'll ramp it up, certainly over the remainder of this year."
