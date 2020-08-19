Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece clamps down at party island Mykonos as COVID-19 infections spike

Greece, he said, ranked 180th in terms of deaths per million inhabitants, noting that 83% of recent infections were due to domestic dispersion of the virus as people did not observe proper social distancing. At Mykonos, with a reputation as a party island that never sleeps, congested beach parties during the peak summer season have led authorities to clamp down.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:00 IST
Greece clamps down at party island Mykonos as COVID-19 infections spike

Greece will extend restrictions in the popular holiday island of Mykonos and the coastal area of Chalkidiki in northern Greece to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, Civil Protection authorities said on Wednesday. The measures include a complete ban on live parties and festivities, a limit of nine people in all public and private gatherings and compulsory mask wearing in closed and open spaces.

No more than four people can be seated at the same table in restaurants unless they are very close relatives, in which case the limit is increased to six people. The restrictions will go into effect from August 21 to 31.

On Tuesday Greece recorded 269 COVID-19 infections, its highest daily tally since its first case was detected on Feb. 26. The government has been rolling out restrictions to fight the recent spike in coronavirus infections, limiting public gatherings, shutting down bars and restaurants from midnight and urging young people to wear masks as they return from holidays.

On Tuesday, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters that despite rising infections, Greece continued to be in a "better situation" compared with other European countries. Greece, he said, ranked 180th in terms of deaths per million inhabitants, noting that 83% of recent infections were due to domestic dispersion of the virus as people did not observe proper social distancing.

At Mykonos, with a reputation as a party island that never sleeps, congested beach parties during the peak summer season have led authorities to clamp down. Based on the latest data up to Tuesday, Greece has recorded a total of 7,472 COVID-19 infections and 232 deaths.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Transfer of investigation to CBI cannot be a routine, says SC

Transfer of investigation to the CBI cannot be a routine exercise and should be done only in exceptional circumstances, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said one factor which is considered relevant for...

Gazing over wasteland, Beirutis mourn lost 'Lady of the World'

Over centuries, Beirut built its reputation as a cultural crossroads, a thriving port and a playground known as the Paris of the Middle East. In just moments, much of it lay in ruins.Now stunned residents come and stare at the heaps of rubb...

Half-a-dozen executives quit GoAir in recent weeks

In yet another exodus, GoAir has seen the exit of half-a-dozen senior executives in recent weeks amid the budget airline struggling to pay salaries and keeping a significant chunk of staff on leave without pay, according to two sources. The...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Expect less extravagant shows in post-coronavirus world, ABBAs Bjorn Ulvaeus saysExtravagant musical productions such as Mamma Mia will need to be scaled down when they go again a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020