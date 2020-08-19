FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Rich countries should not hoard a coronavirus vaccine and should only give pandemic-related bailouts to companies committed to protecting the environment, helping the most needy and the "common good", Pope Francis said on Wednesday.

EUROPE * Britain plans to bring in regular, population-wide testing and is working with London's Heathrow Airport to use testing to shorten quarantine times, in an effort to help airlines and airports kick-start travel.

* Germany's vaccines regulator said some groups of people living in Germany could be vaccinated early next year. * Poland's Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said he was resigning from his post after the ministry faced growing criticism for its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

* The French government plans to make wearing a mask compulsory in the vast majority of workplaces from Sept. 1. AMERICAS

* Medication costs for COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the United States have dropped sharply since May, reflecting advances in treatment, shorter stays and use of cheaper generic drugs. * Indigenous protesters in Brazil, who say the federal government has failed to protect them from the pandemic, blocked a key grain highway again on Tuesday evening and plan to stay there for another 24 hours.

* Argentina exceeded 300,000 cases and 6,000 deaths on Tuesday as it battles a surge in recent weeks. * Turkey's foreign minister visited Caracas on Tuesday as his country delivered medical equipment to help crisis-stricken Venezuela deal with the coronavirus.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India reported more than 64,000 new cases in a single day, with more than 1,000 deaths in the same period.

* Indonesia has put on hold its $33 billion project to relocate the capital city to the island of Borneo as it tackles the pandemic. * South Korea reported the highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since early March on Wednesday as recent outbreaks from churches around the capital Seoul intensify, prompting authorities' warning of a nationwide transmission.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's official death toll has topped 20,000, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours.

* The International Organization of Migration worries that economic fallout from lockdowns in East Africa will fuel human trafficking. * Namibia's government is warning its citizens not to trust claims on social media that elephant dung can cure COVID-19, as cases rise more rapidly.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Regeneron and Roche are teaming up on an investigational antibody cocktail against COVID-19.

* Brazil approved human clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European stocks edged up as a record high for U.S. stocks outweighed simmering concerns over a resurgence in coronavirus cases that could undermine a nascent recovery. * The World Trade Organization said its goods trade barometer hit a record low, suggesting global merchandise trade registered a historic fall in the second quarter.

* Asia will likely import record volumes of liquefied petroleum gas in 2020 as firms snap up the fuel to make petrochemicals used in protective gear against the coronavirus, while households under lockdown ramped up purchases for cooking. * Thailand will introduce more stimulus measures to boost tourism, jobs and consumption hit hard by the pandemic, including generous subsidies to encourage more hiring and domestic travel.

