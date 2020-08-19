Left Menu
Development News Edition

PPE procurement processes fair and transparent: Limpopo Premier

Mathabatha was speaking during a media briefing following the Provincial Command Council meeting on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:39 IST
PPE procurement processes fair and transparent: Limpopo Premier
Limpopo is one of the provinces that has been embroiled in the PPE scandal following allegations of handpicking companies, believed to be linked to politicians, to award tenders. Image Credit: ANI

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha believes the province's personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement processes have been fair and transparent.

However, where there are doubts, he has faith that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will take action.

"They will definitely leave no stone unturned in unearthing any form malfeasance so that we take the necessary corrective action," he said.

Mathabatha was speaking during a media briefing following the Provincial Command Council meeting on Wednesday.

Limpopo is one of the provinces that has been embroiled in the PPE scandal following allegations of handpicking companies, believed to be linked to politicians, to award tenders.

"I must mention that from the first day we have endeavoured to ensure that all procurement is done in an open, competitive and cost-effective manner," he said.

The Premier said they are taking the allegation seriously and has invited the SIU, which is mandated to investigate irregularities and corruption in the procurement of COVID-19 supplies throughout the country.

"When the President proclaimed these investigations, we did not hesitate to consent to the proclamation and we are happy that the process has since begun," he said.

The agency is to investigate Coronavirus-related procurement in the Departments of Health, Education and Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional affairs.

He said the provincial departments awarded COVID-19 procurements to the value of R728.4 million for the period March 2020 to June 2020.

The Department of Health was awarded the lion's share of the budget, receiving R548 million (80.28%) followed by the Department of Education which obtained R129.4 million (17.76%) while the rest of the departments and public entities pocketed R14. 2million (1.96%).

"A full table of what has been supplied and by who has been made available to the National Executive, Treasury and all other relevant structures for consolidation and review," he said.

The investigation will also cover the Talana transitional residential units in Tzaneen, which cost R2.4 million for 40 shacks.

According to the Premier, various strategies were implemented in the various stages of the pandemic.

"This being a novel situation, it found us not ready and no one could claim to know what the future would be."

Mathabatha told the media that most of the businesses that benefitted were local, and some were owned by the youth and women.

"Whilst there are instances where some of the items were sourced outside the province, these were unavoidable as there were no local suppliers for those specifications. The province had to ensure availability of PPEs at all costs," he added.

Level 2 restrictions

Meanwhile, the provincial government has welcomed the move to alert level 2, which includes the easing of numerous restrictions.

"This pronouncement has been welcomed as the early spring rains for the millions of businessmen and women of Limpopo," said the Premier. However, he cautioned against the "excitement" brought by the relaxation of restrictions.

"The scientists still believe the worst is not yet over, only if our people behave, then we can say the spread of COVID-19 is abated."

Out of the 6 million people in Limpopo, the province currently has 11 738 infections with a recovery of 10 281 cases and a death toll of 165.

The number of infected healthcare workers currently stands at 831 both public and private sector of which 733 fully recovered and back at work.

"There's been only three deaths of health workers who were doctors who are in the private sector. We really mourn this loss of such a scarce skill and, once more, send our condolences to the bereaved families," he added.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

21-gun salute to policeman who died of COVID-19

Coimbatore, Aug 19 PTI A 21-gun salute was given on Wednesday to a police constable who died of COVID-19. The 30-year-old Minhajuddin, working in Tirupur district, was admitted to the ESI Hospital here on Tuesday after testing positive for ...

J&K: Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, prompting a befitting retaliation from the security fo...

Governor of Delhi NCT accords permissions to open Hotels & Restaurants

In a major announcement that fulfils the demands of the Hospitality Industry in the National capital Region, the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory NCT of Delhi has accorded permissions for the opening of the Hotels Restaurants in ...

IRDAI mulls not-for-profit company to promote loss prevention

Regulator IRDAI is mulling a not-for-profit company for loss prevention and minimisation in the general insurance industry which among other things could be mandated to set up a Garage Network Master for standardising the vehicle repair cos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020