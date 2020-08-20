Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbnb bans parties in COVID-19 fight

The global ban comes a day after Airbnb said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators, setting the stage for one of 2020's marquee stock market debuts. The potential IPO underscores a rebound in parts of the travel industry, which was battered this year by restrictions and shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:35 IST
Airbnb bans parties in COVID-19 fight

No more parties and events in homes listed on Airbnb, the short-term home rental company said on Thursday as it tries to enforce strict social-distancing norms to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new rules include a cap on occupancy at 16, with hosts or guests who try to skirt the rules facing a ban from Airbnb's community and even legal action, the company said on Thursday. "Instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health," Airbnb said in a statement, adding that the ban applies to all future bookings.

Airbnb said 73% of its listings globally already ban parties in their house rules, while some hosts allow small parties such as baby showers or birthday parties. Last year, Airbnb began imposing much stricter limits, starting with a global ban on "party houses" or listings that create persistent neighborhood nuisance.

Airbnb has also updated its policies in light of the pandemic, removing both the "event friendly" search filter and "parties and events allowed" house rules. The global ban comes a day after Airbnb said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators, setting the stage for one of 2020's marquee stock market debuts.

The potential IPO underscores a rebound in parts of the travel industry, which was battered this year by restrictions and shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. San Francisco-based Airbnb said in July that customers had booked more than 1 million nights in a single day for the first time since March 3, in part as U.S. travelers shy away from hotels and prefer to drive to local vacation rentals.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears wants her dad out of the picture; Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Expect less extravagant shows in post-coronavirus world, ABBAs Bjorn Ulvaeus saysExtravagant musical productions such as Mamma Mia will need to be scaled down when they go again af...

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far to portray President Donald Trump in highly personal ways as one unsuited for the White House both in skills and temperament. And no one, not even former Presi...

US News Roundup: Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination; California's notorious 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.In historic speech, Kamala Harris expected to train fire on TrumpU.S. Senator Kamala Harris gives the most important speech of her political career on Wednesday when she addresses th...

Greta Thunberg urges Merkel to get out of climate "comfort zone"

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to be brave enough to think long-term in a meeting on Thursday where they discussed the climate crisis and measures to fight global warming. During a 90-minute conversati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020