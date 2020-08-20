Left Menu
Development News Edition

As coronavirus surges, Spain's back-to-school plans under fire

With coronavirus cases surging and less than two weeks of the school holidays left, parents, teachers and opposition politicians in Spain are angry at the government's plans for reopening classrooms. Latest government data showed daily infections peaked at 7,609 on Friday - their highest since late March - before dropping to 3,349 on Thursday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:19 IST
As coronavirus surges, Spain's back-to-school plans under fire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With coronavirus cases surging and less than two weeks of the school holidays left, parents, teachers and opposition politicians in Spain are angry at the government's plans for reopening classrooms.

Latest government data showed daily infections peaked at 7,609 on Friday - their highest since late March - before dropping to 3,349 on Thursday. However, the fall may not represent a trend as similar declines have been followed by new peaks in recent weeks. "Don't be confused: things are not going well," health emergency chief Fernando Simon told reporters.

Pablo Casado, leader of the conservative opposition People's Party, accused Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's leftist government of keeping the country guessing on the reopening of schools. "Not a single Spanish family knows what will happen to their children when the school year starts," he said. "We cannot let a whole generation of children have their education held back because of a lack of planning."

Spain's regions are in charge of regulating the return to school, though the central government will present national guidelines next week. In Madrid, where more than 1,000 new cases were reported on Thursday, regional authorities did not rule out delaying face-to-face classes, putting a strain on working families.

"We have to be a bit careful about the date of reopening the schools," deputy health chief Antonio Zapatero told Reuters. "Perhaps, due to the level of positives, we will have to rethink about if we open by ages." Still, deputy regional leader Ignacio Aguado said he was in favour of bringing children back to the classroom.

Complaining of a lack of resources and safety measures, teachers' unions in Madrid have called a series of strikes for the first weeks of September. With more than 370,000 cases, Spain has the most infections in western Europe. It has reimposed some restrictions since a strict lockdown ended in late June.

Nearly 29,000 have died. The tally of about 20 daily deaths so far in August is well below the more than 800 a day in late March, but has risen since the end of the lockdown when it was in low single digits.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM pays tribute to slain soldier from Himachal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Army jawan Prashant Thakur who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu Kashmirs Baramulla recently. Laying a wreath on the marty...

NYC mayor moves ahead with Sept. school reopening despite teacher pushback

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday underlined his commitment to reopening schools for in-person learning next month, a day after the citys teachers union said his plan was insufficient to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mayo...

JNU hostel committees demand waiver of hostel, mess charges

Hostel committee presidents of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU have written to the Dean of Students, demanding a waiver of the hostel and mess charges and urging that a circular asking the students to clear their dues before registering...

NY lets voters get absentee ballots due to virus concerns

New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of coronavirus under a new state law signed Thursday. Lawmakers passed the bill last month, and voting rights groups have been calling on Gov. Andrew Cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020