Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four Vietnamese arrested for coronavirus PPE scam targeting U.S. buyers

The arrests of the four, aged between 22 and 36, were made following a joint investigation by the ministry and U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Homeland Security Investigations, the ministry said in a statement on its website. In March, the four began operating 110 websites that offered personal protection equipment (PPE), including hand sanitizers, masks and disinfectant wipes, and received money from the Americans via their Paypal accounts, the ministry said.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:54 IST
Four Vietnamese arrested for coronavirus PPE scam targeting U.S. buyers

Vietnamese police have arrested four men accused of defrauding more than 5,000 Americans trying to buy COVID-19 protective equipment online out of nearly $1 million, the Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday. The arrests of the four, aged between 22 and 36, were made following a joint investigation by the ministry and U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Homeland Security Investigations, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

In March, the four began operating 110 websites that offered personal protection equipment (PPE), including hand sanitizers, masks and disinfectant wipes, and received money from the Americans via their Paypal accounts, the ministry said. The four never had the products offered on the websites and their victims never received what they paid for, the ministry said.

"This investigation resulted in significant financial losses to people who were already facing enormous challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic," U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink said in a statement on the embassy's website. Speaking at a regular press briefing on Thursday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said Vietnam was determined to "prevent and strictly deal with any trade fraud" and highly appreciated the coordination from the United States.

The ministry said the four had been charged with "appropriation of property using a computer network, telecommunications network or electronic device", a crime that carries a prison term of up to 20 years. Reuters could not immediately reach their lawyers for comment.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

France and Germany: we can give Navalny medical care in Europe

Germanys Angela Merkel and Frances Emmanuel Macron said on Friday they stood ready to provide medical care on their soil for Russian opposition leader Alexander Navalny, who is gravely ill after aides said he was poisoned.Speaking at a join...

Uttarakhand CM pays tribute to slain soldier from Himachal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Army jawan Prashant Thakur who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu Kashmirs Baramulla recently. Laying a wreath on the marty...

NYC mayor moves ahead with Sept. school reopening despite teacher pushback

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday underlined his commitment to reopening schools for in-person learning next month, a day after the citys teachers union said his plan was insufficient to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mayo...

JNU hostel committees demand waiver of hostel, mess charges

Hostel committee presidents of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU have written to the Dean of Students, demanding a waiver of the hostel and mess charges and urging that a circular asking the students to clear their dues before registering...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020