Nigeria to deny entry to countries that bar Nigerians - minister
The resumption will begin with four flights daily to both Lagos and Abuja, but Sirika said that initially the number of passengers would be limited to 1,280 a day. Nigeria has 50,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and recorded 985 deaths.Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:16 IST
Nigeria will bar entry to citizens of countries that do not allow in Nigerians due to coronavirus restrictions, Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said on Thursday.
"The principle of reciprocity will be applied," Sirika told reporters. "If you ban us from coming to your country, the same will apply the other way." The director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said authorities were still drafting the list but added that the European Union was among those barring Nigerians entry.
Nigeria earlier this week announced plans to resume international flights on Aug. 29. All but essential international flights were halted in late March in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus. The resumption will begin with four flights daily to both Lagos and Abuja, but Sirika said that initially the number of passengers would be limited to 1,280 a day.
Nigeria has 50,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and recorded 985 deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- European Union
- Abuja
- Lagos
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Nigeria: Government decides to rollout Digital Switch Over across country
Nigeria: NNPC records 43 percent drop in cases of willful damages of oil pipeline
Nigerian startup helps local churches digitize operations
Nigeria to reopen for international air travel in weeks
Leap of faith: Nigerian boy captivates the world with his ballet