Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York City sticks with September school reopening despite teacher pushback

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to reopening schools for in-person learning next month, a day after the city's teachers' union said his plan was insufficient to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-08-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 02:42 IST
New York City sticks with September school reopening despite teacher pushback
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to reopening schools for in-person learning next month, a day after the city's teachers' union said his plan was insufficient to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mayor and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have said that all schools will have a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment on hand at all times and schools will close if the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the city is 3% or more on a 7-day average. The city's positive test rate was 0.88% on Thursday.

New York City public schools, which make up the largest school district in the United States, are due to open Sept. 10 for a blend of in-person and remote learning. "We are going to make sure these schools are safe and ready," de Blasio said on Thursday. "And if we don't think they're safe and ready, they won't reopen."

The start of the school year has sparked a tense debate around the United States over the risks and rewards of resuming in-person classes. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, said this week that schools in parts of the country where the rate of those testing positive for coronavirus exceeds 10% would benefit from easing into the new academic year with virtual classrooms.

That includes states like Texas, where the positivity rate hovers around 13% and Florida, at 16%, although those rates have fallen slightly from peaks of around 20%. New coronavirus cases in Texas and Florida have fallen for four weeks in a row, according to a Reuters tally, but deaths, a lagging indicator, continue to rise in both states. On Wednesday, New York City teachers threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the city addresses specific safety demands, including a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and protocols for isolating students who show symptoms of the virus.

"The minute we feel that the mayor is trying to force people in to a situation that is unsafe ... we go to court, we take a job action," said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, the union representing the city's 133,000 teachers, adding that a "job action" could include a strike. The union did not respond to a request for comment on the mayor's pledge to push forward with his plan on Thursday.

The mayor's plan encourages teachers to get tested for COVID-19 every month and promises that the city's testing sites will expedite results for school staff. Even though children infected with the novel coronavirus tend to have milder illnesses than adults do, recent research has found they can have high amounts of the virus in their airways and might be more contagious spreaders of COVID-19 than previously thought.

The findings, which researchers stress are preliminary, highlight the risks of reopening classrooms, especially in areas where the rate of positivity remains high. At universities and colleges where students are heading back to campus this month, many are expecting to take classes remotely from their dorm rooms. But administrators at some schools seem more concerned about a lack of social distancing outside the classroom.

Parties at Indiana University in recent days prompted the school's president to send out a warning email to students, according to photos of the email posted to Twitter. "If too many of you fail to comply, our decision will be simple: We will reverse course as other universities have done and go back to all-virtual instruction," President Michael McRobbie wrote.

Crowds of unmasked students hanging out on the Penn State's campus in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday night also received a stern warning from the university president. Penn State suspended a fraternity caught hosting an indoor social gathering against the rules.

"Last night's behavior is unacceptable," the school's president Eric Barron wrote in a public letter to students threatening to switch wholly to remote learning. "I ask students flaunting the University's health and safety expectations a simple question: Do you want to be the person responsible for sending everyone home?"

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Celtics aim to keep sinking 3s vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics hope to continue their perimeter-based assault on the Philadelphia 76ers when the Atlantic Division rivals meet in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Friday night in the NBA bubble near Orlando....

UK COVID-19 positive cases rise by 1,182 to 322,280

London UK, Aug 21 ANISputnik Another 1,182 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 322,280, the Department of Health Social Care reported on Thu...

Mortar round hits house in Afghanistan's Dasht-e-Archi district, 3 children killed

As many as three children were killed when a mortar round hit a house in Afghanistans Dasht-e-Archi district.Citing a security source, TOLO news reported at least three children were killed when a mortar round hit a house in Dasht-e-Archi d...

Brazil coronavirus cases tops 3.5 million, fatalities exceed 112,000 -health ministry

Brazil reported 45,323 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,204 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.Brazil has now registered 3,501,975 cases of the virus since the pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020