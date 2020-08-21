FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A top U.S. health regulator who will help decide the fate of a coronavirus vaccine has vowed to resign if the Trump administration approves a vaccine before it is shown to be safe and effective, Reuters has learned.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * With cases surging and less than two weeks of the school holidays left, parents, teachers and opposition politicians in Spain are angry at the government's plans for reopening classrooms.

* Britain recorded 1,182 new cases on Thursday, the second-highest daily total since June 21, government figures showed. * Northern Ireland tightened restrictions on the size of gatherings as it faces a rise in new cases.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Department of Homeland Security classified teachers as essential workers during the pandemic as the Trump administration presses schools nationwide to bring students back to class.

* Canada outlined a plan to move the unemployed off an emergency COVID-19 income-support program and on to an expanded employment insurance plan that requires people to look for a job to qualify. * The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Latin America passed 250,000 on Thursday.

* Mexico will receive at least 2,000 doses of Russia's potential COVID-19 vaccine to test among its population, a senior Mexican government official said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A cluster of infections in South Korea's capital Seoul was threatening to spread after thousands of people attended a rally by conservative political groups last week, authorities warned. * Japan plans to ease its COVID-19 entry restrictions on foreign nationals with resident visas starting next month, public broadcaster NHK reported.

* New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern deferred a decision on whether to ease a lockdown on the city of Auckland as 11 new coronavirus infections were reported. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Morocco could return to a complete coronavirus lockdown as cases continue to spike, Moroccan King Mohammed VI said, warning of severe economic repercussions. * Movie-goers boarded boats floating on the shimmering waters of a Tel Aviv lake on Thursday for a test screening at Israel's first "sail-in" cinema.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Authorities in Peru and Morocco have approved Phase 3 clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company said.

* Mass testing of Russia's first potential COVID-19 vaccine to get domestic regulatory approval will involve more than 40,000 people and will be overseen by a foreign research body when it starts next week, backers of the project said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asia's stock markets bounced on Friday following Wall Street's lead, but were set for their softest week in about a month as investors grapple with tepid economic data and lofty valuations. * Japan's core consumer prices were stubbornly unchanged in July, dashing hopes for a modest rise as the pandemic hit household demand and revived fears of a national plunge back into deflation.

* U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said now was not the time for the chamber to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill. (Compiled by Aditya Soni, Devika Syamnath and Sarah Morland; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur )