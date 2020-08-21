Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE could reintroduce curfew in some areas as COVID-19 cases rise, official says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:13 IST
UAE could reintroduce curfew in some areas as COVID-19 cases rise, official says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates could reintroduce a de-facto overnight curfew in some areas of the country if there are a high number of COVID-19 infections there, a government official said. The Gulf Arab state has seen the number of cases rise this week to over 400 for the first time since mid-July, including 461 infections and two deaths in the 24 hours to Thursday.

Asked if the national sterilization program, which had included a night-time curfew, could again be enforced, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) spokesman Seif al-Zahri told Emirates TV: "Yes, that's possible in certain areas where we observe high infection cases." NCEMA, which posted a clip of the interview on its Twitter page late on Thursday, could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours.

The regional business and tourism hub on June 24 removed a nationwide curfew in place since mid-March and commercial businesses and public venues have gradually reopened. Health minister Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al-Owais on Tuesday warned the number of cases could rise after an "alarming" increase over the previous two weeks.

The UAE has recorded 72,283 infections and 369 deaths. The government does not disclose where in the country of seven emirates, or states, the infections or deaths have taken place. The daily infection rate has fallen from a peak of over 900 in late May but the country has seen periodic spikes since, despite a generally falling trend.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists recommend at least 40 pc humidity in public buildings to curb COVID-19 spread

In addition to measures like social distancing and wearing masks, an Indian-German team of scientists recommend controlling indoor humidity conditions to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19. The researchers, in...

Kinsane Entertainment acquires film, TV, mobile game and podcast rights for hilarious, blended-family-themed, middle-grade book trilogy WEDGIE AND GIZMO by Suzanne Selfors

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 21 ANIPRNewswire Kinsane Entertainment Inc., a global kids, and family, a multi-platform media company owned by Rainshine Entertainment, announced the acquisition of book adaptation rights for best-selling autho...

CDC study suggests inmates should have been tested in mass

Correctional facilities that resisted mass coronavirus testing for inmates erred in their decision to only test inmates with symptoms, leading to large initial undercounts, a recent study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention sug...

SBI Life Insurance, Divi's Lab shares jump on Nifty 50 inclusion

Shares of SBI Life Insurance and Divis Laboratories on Friday gained up to over 4 per cent after NSE said that these firms will enter benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 25. SBI Life jumped 4.33 per cent to Rs 889.80 on the NSE.Shares o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020