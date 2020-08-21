Left Menu
Over 10,000 patients in J&K benefitted from teleradiology in less than 2 months: Official

Pertinently, the services for teleradiology are being provided under National Free diagnostics initiative of National Health Mission (NHM) at identified healthcare facilities in the union territory focusing on rural and far-flung areas in the initial phase.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:34 IST
More than 10,000 people have benefitted from teleradiology system launched in June this year in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Friday. Teleradiology is a branch of telemedicine in which telecommunication systems are used to transmit radiological images from one location to another. Interpretation of all noninvasive imaging studies, such as digitized X-Rays, CT, MRI, ultrasound, and nuclear medicine studies, can be carried out in such a manner. "Over 10,000 patients have availed the services of teleradiology in Jammu and Kashmir since its launch on 24th June 2020 in the Union Territory," a senior health department official said. The patients who visited the identified centres in remote and far-flung areas of Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Poonch, Kupwara and Bandipora got their X-Ray and CT Scan reports in a time bound manner as part of the initiative. As on date, more than 10,000 X-Ray reports stand issued, he said. Pertinently, the services for teleradiology are being provided under National Free diagnostics initiative of National Health Mission (NHM) at identified healthcare facilities in the union territory focusing on rural and far-flung areas in the initial phase. The initiative has brought respite to the people living in these areas by providing them with accurate diagnosis without compromising on quality with use of high-end technology and equipment; improved consultation and better management of patient care in rural and remote areas. “Teleradiology services are seen as a major initiative to overcome the shortage of radiologists without compromising on the quality of consultations,” he added. In the first phase, 53 healthcare institutions including 6 district hospitals have been identified to be covered under this initiative like extension of free X-ray services. These free teleradiology services at the identified facilities have been made available on 24×7 basis.

