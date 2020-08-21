Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 400 Medical interns recruited as SA grapples with mounting COVID-19 cases

The department said the 2 369 locally recruited interns will be joined by 41 peers, who studied abroad and have passed their exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:03 IST
2 400 Medical interns recruited as SA grapples with mounting COVID-19 cases
Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said human resources for health is the first pillar of the Presidential Health Compact. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Health Department has recruited close to 2 400 medical interns, as the country grapples with mounting COVID-19 cases and a struggling health system.

This move is the biggest intern allocation programme in history, according to the department.

The department said the 2 369 locally recruited interns will be joined by 41 peers, who studied abroad and have passed their exams.

The team will be placed in the public healthcare system across the country this year.

Meanwhile, the country will also soon welcome over 650 graduates from the Nelson Mandela Fidel Castro Cuba Medical Programme, who will begin their reintegration projects in preparation for their qualifications to practice in South Africa.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said human resources for health is the first pillar of the Presidential Health Compact.

"Its premier position amongst the nine pillars highlights the significance government places on strengthening and sustaining human resources for the health care sector. Without doctors, there is no health care system," he said.

Gauteng will be allocated 698 medical interns, KwaZulu-Natal 550, Western Cape 322, Eastern Cape 216, North West 148, Limpopo 144, Free State 105, Mpumalanga 91 and Northern Cape 42.

The South African Military Health Service will welcome 19 trainees.

Mkhize said he was extremely proud of the department's achievement to ensure that the South African medical fraternity continues to grow.

"Having met some of these bright young colleagues, I am always left inspired by their passion, enthusiasm and willingness to contribute not only to the fight against COVID-19 but also to the attainment of Universal Health Coverage."

As of Thursday, the country's COVID-19 death toll had increased to 12 618, while 599 940 people had been infected with the virus since the outbreak.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices close over 0.5 pc higher, NTPC and Power Grid top gainers

Equity benchmark indices gained over half per cent on Friday mirroring trends in Asian markets after overnight gains on Wall Street. The BSE SP Sensex closed 214 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 38,435 while the Nifty 50 gained by 59 point...

Scientists decode how severe COVID-19 patients develop low blood oxygen levels

COVID-19 is causing significant dilation of the blood vessels of the lungs, contributing to the very low oxygen levels seen in patients with respiratory failure, according to a new research that may help provide better treatment to those wh...

TRAI mulls show cause notice against Vodafone Idea on priority plan issue: Source

TRAI is considering issuing a show cause notice to Vodafone Idea over the priority plan issue, as the telecom regulator is not satisfied with the response given by the company on the matter so far, according to a source. Airtel -- which has...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now New, milder, virus variant foundResearchers in Singapore have discovered a new variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus that causes milder infections, a study published in The Lancet me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020