Left Menu
Development News Edition

India COVID-19: 62,282 recoveries in 24 hours, active cases decline

India has touched another peak of the highest recoveries of COVID-19 cases in a single day as 62,282 patients have recovered and been discharged in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:53 IST
India COVID-19: 62,282 recoveries in 24 hours, active cases decline
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India has touched another peak of the highest recoveries of COVID-19 cases in a single day as 62,282 patients have recovered and been discharged in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Friday. With more patients recovering and being discharged from the hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 21.5 lakh-mark till Friday (21,58,946).

"The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has increased and reached 1,466,918 so far. As a higher number of patient recover, their percentage rate continues to steeply rise along with the steady decline in percentage active coronavirus cases," stated the Union Health Ministry in a press statement. With such high level of recoveries, India's Recovery Rate has soared past 74 per cent (74.28 per cent as on August 21) ensuring more and more patients are recovering. This is bolstered by 33 states and Union Territories reporting recovery rate more than 50 per cent, it said.

The current active cases (692,028) compose the actual caseload of the country. "It is 23.82 per cent of the total positive cases today, registering a further drop in the last 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision," said the health ministry adding that India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.89 per cent. The current active cases (692,028) compose the actual caseload of the country. It is 23.82 per cent of the total positive cases today, registering a further drop in the last 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision.

The testing lab network in the country is being continuously strengthened, which as on today consists of 1,504 labs in the country; 978 labs in the government sector and 526 private labs. These include: Real-Time RT PCR labs: 772, TrueNat labs: 614 and CBNAAT based testing labs: 118 About 805,985 samples were tested in the last 24 hours for identification of the disease. This has taken the cumulative tests to 33,467,237. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

London's Crossrail delayed again until 2022 after COVID-19 disruption

The opening of Londons multi billion-pound Crossrail train line has been delayed again and its central section is now due to open in the first half of 2022, its developers said on Friday, after construction was disrupted by the COVID-19 pan...

SC allows Prayushan prayers in Mumbai's 3 Jain temples with strict compliance of COVID-19 norms

The Supreme Court Friday allowed devotees to offer Paryushan prayers in three Jain temples in Mumbai on the condition of strict compliance with the standard operating procedures meant to contain COVID-19 pandemic. Making exception for the t...

HC says no to interim stay on fund transfer from temple trust

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant any interim stay on transfer of funds from the Siddhivinayak Temple trust here to the Maharashtra government for fight against COVID-19 and also for a subsidised food scheme for the poor in t...

Indian couple sentenced to jail for abusing maid: report

An Indian couple here has been jailed and fined up to 15,000 Singapore dollars after being found guilty of abusing their domestic helper from India, a media report said on Friday. Farah Tehseen was sentenced to 21 months while her husband M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020