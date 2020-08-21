Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Poland reported 903 new cases, its highest daily increase. AMERICAS * A top U.S. health regulator who will help decide the fate of a coronavirus vaccine has vowed to resign if the Trump administration approves a vaccine before it is shown to be safe and effective, Reuters has learned. * The Brazilian government has barred Doctors Without Borders from helping prevent and detect suspected cases in indigenous villages in the south, the NGO said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:59 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

India hurtled toward the 3 million mark for coronavirus cases on Friday. Latin America's death toll meanwhile passed 250,000 as the region reported more than 3,000 fatalities a day over the past week.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Ireland's agriculture minister resigned after he drew public anger for having attended a social event apparently breaching coronavirus rules.

* Russia reported 4,870 new cases, pushing its national tally to 946,976, the fourth largest in the world. * Poland reported 903 new cases, its highest daily increase.

AMERICAS * A top U.S. health regulator who will help decide the fate of a coronavirus vaccine has vowed to resign if the Trump administration approves a vaccine before it is shown to be safe and effective, Reuters has learned.

* The Brazilian government has barred Doctors Without Borders from helping prevent and detect suspected cases in indigenous villages in the south, the NGO said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The church at the centre of South Korea's outbreak has said the government is fabricating tests, while authorities accused it of flouting anti-virus efforts. * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said mass testing of residents will begin on Sept. 1. Meanwhile, a deluge of trash from takeaway containers and disposable cutlery is cluttering streets and parks as dining restrictions eat away at the city's garbage disposal capacity.

* Beijing has removed a requirement for people to wear masks outdoors after it reported 13 consecutive days without new cases. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Doctors in most public hospitals in Kenya's capital went on strike to protest against delayed salaries and a lack of COVID-19 protective equipment. * The UAE could reintroduce a de-facto overnight curfew in some areas as cases rise.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The clinical trial of a Russian vaccine being developed by Siberia's Vektor research centre is due to be completed in September, the RIA reported.

* Mexico will receive at least 2,000 doses of Russia's potential vaccine, dubbed "Sputnik V", to test among its population, a senior official said. * China's Sinovac Biotech has committed to provide up to 40 million vaccine doses to Indonesia's government between November and March, a minister said.

* Singapore researchers have discovered a new variant of the coronavirus that causes milder infections. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock markets enjoyed cautious gains, taking their cue from Wall Street tech shares, but tepid economic data and lofty valuations reined in the advances in the wake of huge rally that has wiped out coronavirus losses. * More than half of Japanese companies believe the Tokyo Olympics, postponed for a year, should be cancelled or put off again, a survey found.

* Britain's economic recovery has gathered pace, but government borrowing rose past the $2.64 trillion mark and fears of future job losses are mounting. (Compiled by Sarah Morland Editing by Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

London's Crossrail delayed again until 2022 after COVID-19 disruption

The opening of Londons multi billion-pound Crossrail train line has been delayed again and its central section is now due to open in the first half of 2022, its developers said on Friday, after construction was disrupted by the COVID-19 pan...

SC allows Prayushan prayers in Mumbai's 3 Jain temples with strict compliance of COVID-19 norms

The Supreme Court Friday allowed devotees to offer Paryushan prayers in three Jain temples in Mumbai on the condition of strict compliance with the standard operating procedures meant to contain COVID-19 pandemic. Making exception for the t...

HC says no to interim stay on fund transfer from temple trust

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant any interim stay on transfer of funds from the Siddhivinayak Temple trust here to the Maharashtra government for fight against COVID-19 and also for a subsidised food scheme for the poor in t...

Indian couple sentenced to jail for abusing maid: report

An Indian couple here has been jailed and fined up to 15,000 Singapore dollars after being found guilty of abusing their domestic helper from India, a media report said on Friday. Farah Tehseen was sentenced to 21 months while her husband M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020