CPI(M) starts operating safe homes, opens helplines in Bengal amid rising COVID-19 cases

The West Bengal unit of the CPI(M) has started operating safe homes, isolation centres and opened helplines to help people deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The CPI(M) had won accolades for setting up over 700 community kitchens across the state to feed the poor during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The party started its first safe home at Nimta area in North 24 parganas district for those who are advised quarantine for coming in contact with COVID-19 patients. "The idea is to assist those who have been advised to go in quarantine, but don't have enough space at their homes. We have seen people staying atop trees or on boats.

"We have begun with eight beds and can increase it up to 40 beds," said CPI(M) MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya of North Dum Dum constituency, where the project has taken off. Bhattacharya told PTI the safe homes would offer ambulance services, ECG tests, screening of oxygen level and other medical facilities at rates fixed by the central government.

It will have a team of doctors, nurses, technicians and volunteers with precautionary kits. The CPI(M) state leadership has plans to replicate the model in other parts of the state, too.

"We have plans to set up more such safe homes, and are also running a network of party volunteers in each assembly constituency. People can also call up our helplines for medicines, oxygen and emergency ambulance service," CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said. "Our volunteers are also helping COVID-19 patients in getting admission in hospitals," he added.

West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,29,119 on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 3,197 infections. The death toll in the state has risen to 2,634.