Slovakia reports record number of new coronavirus cases

Slovakia reported 123 new cases of the coronavirus, its highest daily number since the global pandemic reached the country in March, data from the Health Ministry showed on Friday. It was also the third time the country has reported more than 100 new cases in a single day.

Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, has recorded very low numbers of the coronavirus compared with other European countries. It has confirmed 3,225 people infected with COVID-19 so far, out of whom 2,045 have recovered, and 33 deaths. ** For a Reuters graphic on Slovakia's cases click on https://tmsnrt.rs/2BTm0cn