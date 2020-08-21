Left Menu
Governor of Brazil's Sao Paulo state says no longer has coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:51 IST
The governor of Brazil's Sao Paulo state, Joao Doria, said on Friday he no longer had coronavirus, less than two weeks after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Doria told reporters he is still quarantined and that his wife, Bia Doria, who had also contracted the disease has now tested negative as well.

Brazil has the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States. President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife also contracted the disease and have since tested negative.

