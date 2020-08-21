FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Much more research is needed on the impact of mutations in the coronavirus, World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said.

India neared the 3 million mark for coronavirus cases on Friday and Latin America's death toll passed 250,000 as the region reported more than 3,000 fatalities a day over the last week. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The reproduction "R" number of infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may now be above 1, indicating a risk the overall epidemic is growing. * Ireland's agriculture minister resigned after he drew public anger for having attended a social event apparently breaching coronavirus rules.

* Spain's equality minister has asked regions to order the closure of brothels to try to prevent new outbreaks, as daily infections rise to 3,650. * Sweden plans to allow more spectators at cultural and sporting events.

* Poland reported 903 new cases, its highest daily increase. AMERICAS

* A top U.S. health regulator who will help decide the fate of a coronavirus vaccine has vowed to resign if the Trump administration approves a vaccine before it is shown to be safe and effective, Reuters has learned. * New York City has managed to contain the virus as it reopens, but risks an increase in cases later in the year, public health experts told Reuters.

* The scale of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico is "under-represented" and "under-recognised" and testing is limited, the World Health Organization's Dr Mike Ryan said. * The Brazilian government has barred Doctors Without Borders from helping prevent and detect suspected cases in indigenous villages in the south, the NGO said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The church at the centre of South Korea's outbreak has said the government is fabricating tests, while authorities accused it of flouting anti-virus efforts.

* Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said mass testing of residents will begin on Sept. 1. Meanwhile, dining restrictions have resulted in piles of trash from takeaway containers and disposable cutlery cluttering streets. * Beijing has removed a requirement for people to wear masks outdoors after it reported 13 consecutive days without new cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Lebanon imposed a partial lockdown for two weeks starting on Friday as infections have spiralled since this month's explosion at Beirut port.

* Tunisia imposed a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew from Friday in two southern towns to help contain a renewed coronavirus outbreak. * Doctors in most public hospitals in Kenya's capital went on strike to protest against delayed salaries and a lack of COVID-19 protective equipment.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Britain's AstraZeneca has received regulatory approval to conduct part of a Phase III trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in Russia.

* The clinical trial of a Russian vaccine being developed by Siberia's Vektor research centre is due to be completed in September, the RIA reported. * Mexico will receive at least 2,000 doses of Russia's potential vaccine, dubbed "Sputnik V", to test among its population.

* Singapore researchers have discovered a new variant of the coronavirus that causes milder infections. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Upbeat readings on U.S. business activity and home sales help push global equities and the dollar higher on Friday, counteracting earlier stock declines in Europe. The dollar's gain put it on track to break an eight-week losing streak. * Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said that Italy's economy has held up better than expected in the face of the coronavirus and the third quarter would show "a very strong rebound" in growth.

* More than half of Japanese companies believe the Tokyo Olympics, postponed for a year, should be cancelled or put off again, a survey found. * Canadian retail sales rose by a record 23.7% in June, led by higher motor vehicle and parts sales, rising above pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the shutdowns.

