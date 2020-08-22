Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin critic Navalny is evacuated to Germany for medical treatment

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:55 IST
Kremlin critic Navalny is evacuated to Germany for medical treatment
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. A long-time opponent of President Vladimir Putin and campaigner against corruption, Navalny collapsed on a plane on Thursday after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison.

The air ambulance landed on Saturday morning at Berlin's Tegel airport and Navalny, 44, was rushed in a convoy of ambulance and police cars to the city's Charite hospital complex. The hospital said in a statement it would provide an update about his condition and further treatment once tests have been completed and after consulting with his family, adding this could take some time.

Medical staff at the Omsk hospital said on Friday evening, before Navalny was flown out, that he was in an induced coma and his life was not in immediate danger. German doctors flew to Omsk on Friday to evacuate Navalny at the request of his wife and allies who said that the hospital treating him was badly equipped.

"The flight carrying Alexei Navalny has arrived in Berlin... He is in stable condition," the Cinema for Peace Foundation, which sent the air ambulance to pick up Navalny, said in a statement. Cinema for Peace said Navalny's family would issue a statement in the coming days after finding out more about his condition.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman, said the opposition politician's wife Yulia was on board the evacuation flight. WIFE'S APPEAL

Two years ago, Pyotr Verzilov, another anti-Kremlin activist and a member of the Pussy Riot art collective, was treated at the Charite hospital after he was poisoned in Moscow. "The condition of Navalny during the flight and after landing is stable," Slovenian-born activist and filmmaker Jaka Bizilj, the founder of Cinema for Peace, told Bild.

Navalny's allies have said they feared authorities in Russia might try to cover up clues as to how he fell ill. Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin's side for more than a decade, exposing what he says is high-level graft and mobilising crowds of young protesters.

Medical staff at the Omsk hospital initially said on Friday that Navalny's condition had improved slightly overnight but he was in too unstable a state to be safely transported out of the country. They later said they had no objections after the German doctors deemed him fit for travel.

Navalny's wife sent a letter to the Kremlin directly appealing for it to intervene and grant permission for him to be allowed to be flown out.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Floodwater increasing in Munneru stream at Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

Floodwater is gradually increasing in Munneru stream in Krishna district and the water level has reached 13.5 feet at Polampalli dam due to heavy rains. Floodwater accumulated for more than one feet height within one hour on Friday morning....

Khel Ratna an "added responsibility" for Manika Batra

Table tennis player Manika Batra, who will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that the accolade would be an added responsibility for her to bring more laurels for the country. Apart from Batra, M...

COVID-19: Devotees, pandals go online in Ganesh festival

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, technology has come handy for devotees and pandals who are using social media to offer virtual darshan of Lord Ganesh during the 10-day festival which began on Saturday. Many families are using various applicatio...

India have been regularly talking to me about Hundred: ECB outgoing chief Graves

If the words of Colin Graves are any indication, then the Hundred may have caught the BCCIs fancy, with the England and Wales Cricket Boards outgoing chairman claiming his Indian counterparts have been regularly asking me about the tourname...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020