Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 28,231; toll mounts to 297

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally shotup to 28,231 on Saturday as 990 more people tested positivefor the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed itscoronavirus death toll to 297, a health bulletin said

The fresh infections have pushed the number of activecases in the state to 9,562, while 18,372 people haverecovered from the disease, it said

A total of 11,047 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.