COVID-19: Central team to review steps taken by Puducherry

"Before concluding its visit, the team will submit a report of the observation and suggestions to the office of Lieutenant Governor and the Health Department here with a copy to the Ministry to bring to its notice any issue of urgent importance," it was stated. The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Kiran Bedi had made a plea for a Central team to study the management of the pandemic here.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:55 IST
Puducherry, Aug 22 (PTI): The Union Health Ministry has constituted a three-member team to assist the Health Department of Puducherry in reviewing measures and management of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. The team would review the public health measures, infection prevention and control practice, clinical management protocol being implemented for COVID-19, according to the Centre's communication that was highlighted in a Whatsapp message by Bedi to reporters on Saturday.

The team from the Centre would submit a daily report of steps taken by the Health Department of Puducherry with a copy marked to the Joint Secretary to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, New Delhi, by e-mail. "Before concluding its visit, the team will submit a report of the observation and suggestions to the office of Lieutenant Governor and the Health Department here with a copy to the Ministry to bring to its notice any issue of urgent importance," it was stated.

The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Kiran Bedi had made a plea for a Central team to study the management of the pandemic here. Also, she had said the work done in managing the COVID-19 situation was not sufficient.

Kiran Bedi thanked the Central government for immediately responding to her request for assistance in managing COVID-19. The team consists of Dr Sonali Sarkar, head of the Department of Community Medicine; Dr S Sujatha, professor in the Department of Microbiology; and Dr Saka Vinod Kumar, professor in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, all from JIPMER here.

"The management of the pandemic situation in Union Territory requires expertise of the Centre. I appeal to the Central government to urgently depute an inspection team to review the management, including comprehensive and optimum use of existing resources, as people are suffering," she had said. As to why she wanted a central team, the former IPS officer had told PTI, "It is my responsibility as an administrator to inform the Centre of the situation." PTI COR NVG NVG

