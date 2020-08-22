Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMA writes to Karnataka CM how pressure of targets led to doctor's suicide

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressing displeasure over the target-oriented approach of government officials which allegedly led to a government doctor's suicide in Mysore.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:58 IST
IMA writes to Karnataka CM how pressure of targets led to doctor's suicide
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressing displeasure over the target-oriented approach of government officials which allegedly led to a government doctor's suicide in Mysore. "What happened to Dr SR Nagendra, Taluk Government Medical Officer of Nanjanguda, Mysore district, Karnataka is unfortunate. He committed suicide allegedly due to the target-oriented approach of officials. There are reasons to believe that the administration ignored the stressful situation under which he was working. A senior medical person would have understood the nuances and perhaps handled the situation with diligence and understanding," IMA said in the letter to CM Yediyurappa.

"Throughout the country lack of sensitivity (towards providing better conditions to the medical fraternity) is being reported. In general, there has been a retreat of democratic institutions and unbridled exercise of power without restraint. The medical profession does not work on targets and deadlines. These are typical office procedures," it added. IMA said doctors in Karnataka will hold a two-day black badge protest over this incident.

"Doctors in Karnataka are extremely disturbed over the incident which is only the tip of the iceberg. Owing to the constraints of the epidemic, IMA has channelised the anger of the medical profession into two days of black badge protest and a night of candlelight vigil. It should be appreciated that the medical profession is in charge of the entire situation be it the government sector or private sector," IMA said. "We sincerely hope that the response to what happened in Mysore district will be adequate to render justice and more appropriately initiate reforms to restructure," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Col Santosh Babu's wife feliciated by Army on AWWA foundation day

Santoshi, wife of Colonel Santosh Babu who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash was felicitated by the Army on the occasion of Army Wives Welfare Association AWWA Foundation Day at Officers Mess of Basantar Bri...

Coimbatore: 25 cases registered for installing Ganesha idols at public places

A total of 25 cases have been registered against Hindu Munnani and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Coimbatore for violating the High Court order, banning the installation of Ganesha idols at public places in the State. All the idols have been remo...

College student held for robbing cybercafé owner at gunpoint in Ghaziabad

An engineering student was arrested for allegedly robbing at gunpoint Rs 1.25 lakh from an internet caf owner in Nand Gram village of Sihani Gate area here, police said on Saturday. Police have recovered the cash and weapon used in the crim...

How COVID-19 smell loss differs from common cold, study reveals

A recent study has now explained how smell loss associated with COVID-19 infection differs from what you typically might experience with a bad cold or flu. The research from a European group of smell disorder experts, including Professor Ph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020