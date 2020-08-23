Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal private hospitals asked to provide discounts on medicines

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission issued a number of advisories to private hospitals after receiving complaints of inflated bills, especially from COVID-19 patients. An association of private hospitals said that it has sought some time to implement the directives and also needed clarification on some points.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 01:00 IST
Bengal private hospitals asked to provide discounts on medicines
The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission issued a number of advisories to private hospitals after receiving complaints of inflated bills, especially from COVID-19 patients. Image Credit: ANI

A regulatory body for private hospitals of West Bengal on Saturday directed the medical establishments to provide discounts to patients on medicines and reduce bed charges so that the cost of treatment comes down. The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission issued a number of advisories to private hospitals after receiving complaints of inflated bills, especially from COVID-19 patients.

An association of private hospitals said that it has sought some time to implement the directives and also needed clarification on some points. "The hospitals should either provide a 10 per cent discount on drugs or allow patient parties to purchase medicines from outside. Most of the medicine shops provide a 20 per cent discount," a senior member of the Commission said after a meeting that decided to send the advisories.

The Commission also asked private hospitals in the state to provide a 20 per cent discount on cotton, syringe and bandage to in-house patients, he added. It also asked the hospitals to reduce bed charges.

"We have received complaints that during this pandemic situation, some hospitals increased charges of beds. So, we decided to advise them to bring that down to what it was on or before March 1 this year," another member of the Commission said. Private hospitals should also display the charges of all forms of treatment at the reception, he said.

The Commission also asked the hospitals not to deny admission to any patient during the COVID-19 pandemic under any circumstances, even if they fail to deposit an advance payment. Association of Hospitals of Eastern India President Rupak Barua said, "We have requested the Commission for some time to discuss internally and also to share some more clarity." He denied that hospitals increased bed charges after the pandemic set in and said that rates are reviewed at the end of every financial year.

"Factoring in inflation, rates are revised, on an average not more than 5-10 per cent. This comes into effect from April 1 every year. The same was done this year too," Barua said in a statement. "As for incidents of overbilling of COVID patients are concerned, those should be treated like stray incidents and not standard practice," he said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities

Nearly two dozen massive wildfires continued to ravage parts of California on Saturday, fueled by high temperatures and ongoing lightning strikes, including 100 that hit on Friday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection C...

Antetokounmpo-led Bucks dispatch Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo totalled 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a dominant 121-107 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference playoff series at the ESPN Wid...

Cricket-England's Crawley, Buttler, Anderson heap misery on Pakistan

Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler shared a record partnership and James Anderson grabbed three wickets to put England in total control at the close on the second day of the third and final test against Pakistan on Saturday.Crawley, 22, became the...

Altered Carbon Season 3 to deal with consciousness, process of unearthing person’s past memories

Altered Carbon Season 3 is always an anticipated since Season 2 dropped its finale on February 27, 2020. Season 2 made a remarkable success and now fans are passionately waiting for the third season.Altered Carbon Season 3 will continue tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020