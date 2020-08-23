2 more COVID-19 deaths in Jammu

Two more patients, including a government employee, died of coronavirus here taking the Jammu division's death toll to 47, officials said on Sunday. A 53-year-old junior engineer in Power Development department, hailing from Greater Kailash area of Jammu, breathed his last at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu this morning, the officials said. They said the junior engineer was admitted in the hospital in a critical condition some days back and was tested positive for COVID-19. An elderly woman, a resident of Satwari area of Jammu, died at GMC hospital Saturday night. She was suffering from various ailments and her COVID-19 test had also returned positive last week, the officials said

In the Jammu division, Jammu district has reported 32 coronavirus deaths so far, followed by three each in Rajouri and Poonch, two each in Udhampur, Doda and Samba and one each in Ramban, Kishtwar and Kathua districts, they said

They said a senior superintendent of police and a senior Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer were among 126 people who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, raising the total number of cases in Jammu division to 7,120. While 5,602 people have recovered from the infection in the Jammu division, as many as 1,471 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing treatment at various health facilities, the officials said.