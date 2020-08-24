Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump considering fast-tracking UK COVID-19 vaccine before election - FT

There are no approved vaccines for COVID-19, but AstraZeneca's shot, called AZD1222, is widely seen as one of the leading candidates. However, the relatively small UK trial by AstraZeneca was not designed to produce sufficient data of the kind that would be required for emergency authorisation in the United States, sources cautioned FT.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 00:37 IST
Trump considering fast-tracking UK COVID-19 vaccine before election - FT
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University for use in the United States ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, the Financial Times reported.

One option being explored would involve the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarding "emergency use authorization" in October to the potential vaccine, which was developed by Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca, the FT reported https://www.ft.com/content/b053f55b-2a8b-436c-8154-0e93dcdb3c1a. AstraZeneca denied having discussed an emergency use authorization for its potential vaccine with the U.S. government.

"AstraZeneca has not discussed emergency use authorization with the U.S. government and it would be premature to speculate on that possibility," a spokeswoman for AstraZeneca said in a statement. The company said that the late-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for its vaccine candidate are still ongoing in the United Kingdom and other markets globally and that it did not anticipate efficacy results until later this year.

Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, and Steven Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, told top Democrats that the administration was considering fast-tracking a vaccine in a July 30 meeting with Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, FT said, citing a person briefed on the meeting. There are no approved vaccines for COVID-19, but AstraZeneca's shot, called AZD1222, is widely seen as one of the leading candidates.

However, the relatively small UK trial by AstraZeneca was not designed to produce sufficient data of the kind that would be required for emergency authorization in the United States, sources cautioned FT.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia inks contract with Turkey for delivery of second batch of S-400 air defence system

Russia and Turkey have signed a contract on the delivery of the second batch of formidable S-400 air defense missile system. The contract has been signed, the Head of Russias state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said, replyi...

FACTBOX-Who is speaking at the Republican National Convention, and why

This weeks Republican National Convention will be a four-day celebration of President Donald Trump, featuring a younger generation that may be hoping for a shot at the White House in 2024, as well as a St. Louis couple who brandished guns a...

Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress president: AICC's SC dept ahead of CWC meet

The Scheduled Caste SC department of All India Congress Committee AICC on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress president. The department has made these remarks in a resolution after a meeting in the national executive o...

Capitals fire coach Reirden after early playoff exit

The Washington Capitals relieved Todd Reirden of his head coaching duties, the team announced Sunday. The news comes three days after the Capitals were eliminated by the New York Islanders following a 4-0 setback in Game 5 of their best-of-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020