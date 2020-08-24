Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What do we know about the health of Japan's Shinzo Abe?

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited a Tokyo hospital on Monday for the second time within days, fanning further speculation about the state of his health. Abe suffers from chronic ulcerative colitis and has spoken of struggling with it since junior high school.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 09:45 IST
EXPLAINER-What do we know about the health of Japan's Shinzo Abe?

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited a Tokyo hospital on Monday for the second time within days, fanning further speculation about the state of his health.

Abe suffers from chronic ulcerative colitis and has spoken of struggling with it since junior high school. A flare-up in 2007 forced him to quit as prime minister. Officials have declined to comment in detail on Abe's health, saying only that Monday's visit was connected to last week's check, itself a follow-up to a physical exam in June.

Here are details of the disease. WHAT IS IT?

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that can cause ulcers in the lining of the colon and rectum. Symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal cramping, weight loss and fatigue. The cause is unknown, but both heredity and immune system malfunctions, in which the immune system attacks cells in the digestive tract, are believed to play a role. Diet and stress can aggravate the condition.

Complications may include an increased risk of colon cancer, clots in blood vessels, and a perforated colon. WHAT IS THE TREATMENT?

Ulcerative colitis is incurable. While moderate to severe cases are treated with corticosteroids, this is not a long-term treatment as side effects can include bone loss, high blood pressure and weight gain. A type of medication called 5-aminosalicylic acid (5-ASA) is the standard treatment, including Asacol, which Abe has said he started taking in 2009, when it was approved in Japan after having been available overseas.

"If this drug Asacol had taken more time to appear on the market in Japan, it's quite possible that I would not be where I am today," Abe said in a 2013 speech. "For that very reason, I consider it both my role and my fate to restore and enrich the lives of patients suffering from intractable illnesses."

Side effects from the medicine, also known as mesalamine, can include nausea, headache or vomiting. Rarely, it can worsen ulcerative colitis symptoms. Other treatments include immunosuppressant drugs that require careful supervision and are usually only used if patients do not respond to other treatments.

The most drastic treatment is surgical removal of the colon. HOW DOES IT AFFECT QUALITY OF LIFE?

If kept under control, ulcerative colitis has minimal impact on daily activities between flare-ups, which can be caused by stress. Some patients have frequent colonoscopies, such as every six months, to check for cancer. Abe undergoes a comprehensive physical exam twice a year.

In 2017, Abe said his treatment was fuelling his appetite, adding, "I now must worry about issues I once thought were completely unrelated to me, including gaining visceral fat, worrying about body fat, and my cholesterol level. I hit the upper limits on tests for each of these issues."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIIT Technologies is now Coforge

NOIDA, India, Aug. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- NIIT Technologies LimitedNSE COFORGE, a leading global IT solutions and services organization, announced that the company has begun operating under a new name Coforge Limited with a newly designed c...

Meet India's most desirable dudes

New Delhi India, Aug 24 ANIMediawire Heres unveiling the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 list. India has voted and made their choice. The coveted list boasts of men under 40 across various fields and industries, and the ranking is based o...

Japan's PM sets mark for days in office amid health concerns

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday became Japans longest-serving leader in terms of consecutive days in office, but there was little fanfare, as he visited a hospital for another checkup amid concerns about his health. Abe marked his 2,799...

'Thru' allows guests to check-in into hotels using their own mobile phone

- Worlds first end-to-end contactless, cloud- based check-in solution from DigiValet NEW DELHI, Aug. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- DigiValet the architects of the innovative guest-facing technology across luxury hotels, launches Thru, an end-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020