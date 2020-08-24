Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown, Australian COVID-19 cases fall to 7-week low

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday extended a coronavirus lockdown in the country's largest city until the end of the week and introduced mandatory mask wearing on public transport across the nation. Ardern said the four-day extension in the city of Auckland was critical to enable the country to step down its scale of emergency restrictions - and remain at less restrictive levels.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:34 IST
New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown, Australian COVID-19 cases fall to 7-week low
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday extended a coronavirus lockdown in the country's largest city until the end of the week and introduced mandatory mask wearing on public transport across the nation.

Ardern said the four-day extension in the city of Auckland was critical to enable the country to step down its scale of emergency restrictions - and remain at less restrictive levels. "We want both confidence, and certainty for everyone," Ardern said during a televised media conference.

The Auckland lockdown, imposed on Aug. 11 after officials detected the country's first locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in more than three months, had been scheduled to end on Wednesday. It will now end on Sunday night. The city's step down from Level 3 to Level 2 restrictions will be made gradually from Monday, Ardern said.

Around 150 people have been diagnosed as part of the cluster that originated in Auckland, which is home to 1.7 million people, but daily new case numbers have slowed to single digit increases over the past three days. "This is a contained cluster. But it is our biggest one. And that means the tail will be long, and the cases will keep coming for a while to come," Ardern told reporters in Wellington.

To maintain control as Auckland eases down to Level 2 restrictions, which will allow schools and shops to reopen, public gatherings will still be restricted to a maximum of 10 people, Ardern said. The rest of the country will remain at Level 2 restrictions, but with the broader limit of up to 100 people at public gatherings. Both situations will be reviewed before Sept. 6, she said.

New Zealand, which has a population of 5 million, has so far recorded just over 1,300 COVID-19 cases, including 22 deaths. AUSTRALIAN OUTBREAK SLOWS

Meanwhile, neighbouring Australia reported its lowest one-day rise in new coronavirus infections in almost two months on Monday, fuelling optimism that a deadly second wave is subsiding. Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland and Western Australia states reported a combined 121 new cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise since July 5.

Victoria accounted for the vast majority with its capital city of Melbourne the epicentre of the latest outbreak. Victoria earlier this month reported a record 700 cases in a single day. "It's a light at the end of the tunnel," Australia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth told reporters in Canberra. "It's a substantial reassurance that the overall trend is down."

Australia has recorded nearly 25,000 COVID-19 infections, including 517 deaths.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Russia plans COVID-19 vaccine output at 6 million doses a month and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong buyers rush for UK properties after security law

Hong Konger Winnie Tong aims to move to Britain with her family in two years, but is stalling on plans to buy a house there after prices jumped almost 15 since April.The 40-year-old who used to be in two minds about leaving Hong Kong now wa...

Virus: HC extends all interim orders till Oct 31

The Delhi High Court Monday extended till October 31 all the interim orders which were to expire on or after August 31 in cases that are before it as also the district courts in view of the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. A special bench, he...

Congress workers outside AICC office demand party president from Gandhi family only

Even as a crucial Congress Working Committee CWC meeting is underway in view of the letter controversy raising demands for a full time active leadership, several Congress workers gathered in front of the All India Congress Committee AICC of...

Second season of 'Mirzapur' to launch on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that the second season of its much anticipated original series Mirzapur will premiere on October 23, 2020. Set in Mirzapur, the first season of the crime drama took the audiences in the dark world ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020