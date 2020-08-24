Left Menu
Rwanda registers record-breaking 200 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:03 IST
Rwanda has registered a record-breaking 200 new COVID-19 cases in a single day and crossed the 3,000-mark of confirmed cases, according to a news report by The New Times.

This is the third time in the last ten days that the local record of the highest new cases registered in a single day has been broken.

Since August 14, the Rwanda Biomedical Centre has been reporting a high number of new cases in its daily update, with the epicenter of the spike in cases being Kigali.

Cumulatively, in the last ten days, 889 new cases have been reported in the country, a number that is way higher than any of the figures medics have presented since the pandemic was first reported on Rwandan soil in March this year.

Sunday's cases were detected from 6,402 tests carried out by Rwanda Biomedical Centre. On the same day, one death was recorded bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 12 in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased was identified as a 71-year old Rwandan. According to science, people of advanced age are more vulnerable to the virus.

Of the 200 new positive cases,164 were from Kigali - from city markets that have been undergoing mass testing. 29 were from Rusizi, confirmed from high-risk groups; while 5 were from Rubavu, and 2 from. Huye.

Altogether, Rwanda has a total of 3,089 confirmed cases of the virus.

Of these, 1,755 have recovered, while 1,322 are still undergoing treatment in specific centers in the country.

