Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM CARES to fund two 500-bed COVID hospitals in Bihar

The PM CARES Fund Trust will finance two 500-bed COVID-19 makeshift hospitals in Bihar, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday, asserting that this will go a long way in improving the COVID care in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:52 IST
PM CARES to fund two 500-bed COVID hospitals in Bihar

The PM CARES Fund Trust will finance two 500-bed COVID-19 makeshift hospitals in Bihar, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday, asserting that this will go a long way in improving the COVID care in the state.  Announcing the decision, the PMO tweeted "PM-CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for fight against COVID-19 by way of establishment of 500-bed COVID-19 Makeshift Hospitals at Patna and Muzaffarpur, Bihar by DRDO." In a series of tweets, the PMO also said while the 500-bed hospital at Bihta, Patna will be inaugurated today, the 500-bed hospital at Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated very soon

These hospitals have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each, it said, adding that each bed also has oxygen supply.  Doctors and paramedical staff for the hospitals will be provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services, it added.  Bihar, which is headed for assembly polls in a few months, is among the states which have large numbers of COVID cases.  In a review meeting on August 11, the prime minister had noted that 10 states, including Bihar, account for over 80 per cent of country's active COVID-19 cases, and asserted if the virus is defeated in these states, then the country will emerge victorious in its fight against the pandemic.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus detains two members of opposition council

Two members of the Belarusian oppositions coordination council were detained on Monday near the entrance to a factory in Belarus, a spokesman for the council told Reuters.The detained people were Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky. It was n...

Covid-19: Bengaluru sees sharpest decline in revenue per available room

Bengaluru has seen the sharpest decline inRevenue Per Available Room RevPAR among major Indian cities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to global property consultant JLL. JLLsIndia Hotel Recovery Guide- Bengaluru, released on ...

Don't know when party will end: Hansi Flick after Champions League win

After winning the Champions League title, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is celebrating the victory and no deadline has been set up to end the party. I have not set a deadline for when the party has to stop. It is only right...

European stocks bounce off lows on virus treatment hopes

European stocks bounced from a two-week low on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases across the continent that could risk stifling an economic recovery.The pan-European...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020