Left Menu
Development News Edition

No health care worker should be exposed to risk of contracting COVID-19

The Health Department met with unions on Saturday to ventilate issues that have caused tension on matters relating to the occupational safety of health care workers, infrastructure and remuneration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:05 IST
No health care worker should be exposed to risk of contracting COVID-19
The department reiterated that there is enough PPE stock in the country but acknowledged that the issues pertaining to the movement and distribution or redistribution of stock. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has reiterated that no health care worker should be exposed to the risk of contracting COVID-19 on duty due to inadequate training, protection and support, including the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Health Department met with unions on Saturday to ventilate issues that have caused tension on matters relating to the occupational safety of health care workers, infrastructure and remuneration.

Present at the meeting was the Health Department's senior national officials, provincial Members of the Executive (MECs) and their Heads of Department (HODs).

Despite later claims that the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) was not present at the meeting, the Health Department said unions were well represented by leadership from Nehawu, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, National Union Of Public Service & Allied Workers, Public Servants Association of South Africa, South African Medical Association Trade Union and Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa.

In a statement released following the meeting, the Health Department said there was clear common ground between government and unions that a zero-tolerance stance will be adopted regarding the availability of PPE to all health care workers.

The department reiterated that there is enough PPE stock in the country but acknowledged that the issues pertaining to the movement and distribution or redistribution of stock.

"Based on all the above, it should be clear to all that the primary protection of health workers is a matter on which we will all agree, with no exception. Our approach must, therefore, be to support the simple ethos: no PPE, no work.

"We believe that this should motivate management and labour to ensure there is not a situation where someone declines to work. It is unfair to put any work in such an invidious position," the department said.

Joint monitoring of PPE at health facilities

While all parties noted an improvement in the situation since concerns around PPE were initially raised, the Minister has directed that the availability of PPE needs to be jointly monitored on a daily basis at all facilities.

To gain a deeper understanding of the issues on the ground, the Minister sampled a number of institutions where there have been complaints and subjected those to investigations.

The department has adopted the strict principle, with immediate effect, that only a report verified jointly by a functional Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) committee will be taken as the final resolution.

"As far as the national department is now concerned, any unattended problems will automatically mean that the OHS committee is non-existent or non-functional, and as such, there is non-compliance with legislation. This will invite decisive consequence management.

"To ensure that parties engage on the same basis, unions will have direct access to the information contained on the department's web-based dashboard and digital stock visibility system," said the department.

This will enable unions, together with management, to conduct daily audits at the facility level. It will easily allow for tracking of granular details such as sizes available, quantity and evidence of quality assurance.

"This will be very important, as issues of monitoring PPE should best be managed on the ground. Similarly, issues of transportation and distribution of PPE should be managed by the same committees at facility and district level."

The department also highlighted that a common understanding needs to be brokered in regards to the use of PPE in various work settings.

To this end, the meeting recommended that the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 collate information from all stakeholders and issue an advisory that can be acceptable to all parties and applied across all provinces.

This will also provide an opportunity for any revisions that need to be considered, based on feedback from health workers.

Caring for health workers

Mechanisms to enhance support for health care workers, who become infected, need to be strengthened.

"It will be important to provide a service that encompasses pre-test counselling, post-test counselling, quarantine/isolation support and support for those who fall ill," said the department.

The meeting agreed that there has to be consistency in the implementation of these provisions to address the concerns of the unions.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 Belarus opposition activists detained in the capital

Belarusian authorities on Monday detained two leading opposition activists who have helped spearhead a wave of protests demanding the resignation of the countrys authoritarian ruler of 26 years. The oppositions Coordination Council said its...

2020 Watch: Can Trump expand his coalition beyond his base?

Joe Bidens Democratic Party just pulled off the first national convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that felt like an extended infomercial at times but was praised by Republicans and Democrats alike for its production va...

Haryana Assembly Speaker undergoes home isolation after testing COVID-19 positive

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Jasjeet Kaur, Panchkula Civil Surgeon has confirmed that Haryana Assembly Speaker has tested positive for COVID-19.He is in home isolation and his health ...

Miss my friend a lot: PM on Arun Jaitley's death anniversary

The BJP paid rich tributes to party stalwart Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he misses his friend a lot and that his late Cabinet colleague diligently served India. Top BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020