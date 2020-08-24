Irish PM wants assurances EU's Hogan did not break COVID-19 rules

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin called on European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan to give the public absolute assurances he did not break COVID-19 when he travelled to a golf dinner that has caused outrage in his native Ireland.

Marin said Hogan was adamant he did not breach a local lockdown while he was staying in County Kildare but given there was a discrepancy between the commissioner's public statements on the issue, he needed to provide a full public account.

"I need absolute ... the public needs absolute assurances that the restrictions that were imposed in Kildare were not breached. That to me would be very, very serious indeed," Martin, who called for Hogan to consider his position on Saturday, told national broadcaster RTE.