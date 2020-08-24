Left Menu
Haryana Assembly Speaker undergoes home isolation after testing COVID-19 positive

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:41 IST
GC Gupta, Speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Jasjeet Kaur, Panchkula Civil Surgeon has confirmed that Haryana Assembly Speaker has tested positive for COVID-19.

"He is in home isolation and his health is stable," Kaur said. Earlier on August 17, Gupta said that all members and staff have to carry negative COVID-19 test report and download Aarogya Setu app for assembly session beginning from August 26.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Haryana has 8,961 active cases, 44,822 cured/recovered/migrated cases and 603 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Malaysia opens inquest into foreign teen's death near resort

A Malaysian coroner began an inquest Monday into the death of a French-Irish teen, a year after her body was found near a nature resort where she vanished while on holiday. Nora Anne Quoirins disappearance from her familys cottage at the Du...

India conducts nearly 3.6 cr COVID-19 tests so far, tests per million scale new peak of 26,016

Indias COVID-19 tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday underlining that a key component in Indias COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases by ti...

Goyal directs DFFCIL to speed up project to compensate for loss of time

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce Industry, today reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited DFCCIL. During the meeting, the senior officials informed the current status of the project....

Nabard launches credit guarantee programme for NBFC-MFIs

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Nabard on Monday said it has introduced a dedicated debt and credit guarantee product to ensure unhindered flow of credit in rural areas hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The product- Stru...
