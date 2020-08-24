Left Menu
Irish health chiefs monitoring COVID-19 increase in Dublin

Irish health chiefs have seen a particular increase in COVID-19 cases in Dublin in recent days and are closely monitoring the trend in the most populous part of the country, Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said on Monday.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:02 IST
Irish health chiefs have seen a particular increase in COVID-19 cases in Dublin in recent days and are closely monitoring the trend in the most populous part of the country, Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said on Monday. Ireland reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases for the fifth time in 10 days, with almost half of the 147 new infections in the capital. Glynn said there was no suggestion currently that further measures would be needed in Dublin and hoped nationwide restrictions announced last week would bring cases down.

"It's not that there is a major problem, I'm not sounding an alarm but we have seen an increase in cases particularly in Dublin over the last number of days. It's just something we're watching closely," Glynn told a news conference.

