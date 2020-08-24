500-bed COVID hospital inaugurated in Bihar

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Monday inaugurated a 500-bed makeshift hospital in Bihar's Patna district for treatment of COVID-19 patients. This is the state's biggest temporary COVID hospital, built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and financed by the PM CARES Fund Trust, officials said.

The facility was set up at ESIC hospital in Bihta, about 35-km from here. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said the country is successfully fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the hospital is equipped with all facilities.

He said it has 125 ICU beds with ventilators. Rai said the Centre has supported the state in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Another makeshift COVID hospital in Muzaffarpur will also be made operational soon, a DRDO statement said. Bihar has reported 1,23,382 COVID-19 cases till date.

The state now has 21,393 actives cases, while 1,01,362 people have recovered from the disease and 627 patients have succumbed to the infection..