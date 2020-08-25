Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virgin Atlantic creditors to vote on $1.6 bln rescue plan

Virgin Atlantic's creditors will vote on a 1.2 billion pound ($1.6 billion) rescue plan on Tuesday in a crucial test of the airline's ability to survive in an industry devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 04:31 IST
Virgin Atlantic creditors to vote on $1.6 bln rescue plan

Virgin Atlantic's creditors will vote on a 1.2 billion pound ($1.6 billion) rescue plan on Tuesday in a crucial test of the airline's ability to survive in an industry devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Virgin Atlantic agreed the deal with shareholders and creditors in July to secure its future beyond the coronavirus crisis.

The airline, which is 51% owned by Richard Branson's Virgin Group and 49% by U.S. airline Delta, said it remains confident in the restructuring plan and is on track to finalise its solvent recapitalisation in the first week of September. Tuesday's vote of affected trade creditors includes nearly 200 suppliers that the airline owes more than 50,000 pounds to. It needs 75% support of the overall outstanding value of money owed at a hearing at London's High Court.

If successful, another UK court hearing will be held on Sept 2 to approve the plan, and a procedural hearing is scheduled for Sept 3 in the United States. Should the creditors fail to support the plan, the judge can still rule that it is in their interests for it to go ahead.

Virgin Atlantic has had to close its base at London's Gatwick Airport and cut more than 3,500 jobs to contend with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has grounded planes and hammered demand for air travel. Global airline body IATA has said that the industry will not return to pre-crisis levels until 2024.

Although the likes of Germany and the United States have given bailouts to major carriers, Virgin Atlantic agreed a private-only restructuring deal after Britain said state support would only be considered after all other avenues had been exhausted. ($1 = 0.7645 pounds)

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-"Land of Promise": speakers at the U.S. Republican National Convention

U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off the four-day Republican National Convention on Monday with comments to Republicans formally backing his bid for a second term, ahead of the main event that will feature speeches by everyday Americans. ...

COVID-19: AIIMS Delhi doctors examine Shripad Naik at Manipal Hospital in Goa

A team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi on Monday night examined Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik who is receiving treatment in Manipal Hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met the doctors at t...

10 years after migrant massacre, Mexico pledges justice

Mexicos president said Monday the United Nations would be welcome to come to Mexico to investigate any rights violation like the August 24, 2010 massacre of 72 migrants in the northern town of San Fernando. Speaking on the 10th anniversary ...

Soccer: Paraguay judge rules Ronaldinho can go free after months-long detention

A Paraguayan judge ended the house arrest of former Barcelona player Ronaldinho Gaucho on Monday, freeing the way for him to return to Brazil and end a more than five-month ordeal that began when he tried to enter the country with an adulte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020